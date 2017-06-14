Aspen Security Forum speakers to include Homeland Security director | AspenTimes.com

One of President Donald Trump's cabinet members as well a security aide will be panelists at the Aspen Security Forum, which returns July 19 to 22.

Among the highlighted speakers are Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, who kicks off the forum with Pete Williams, a justice correspondent for NBC News, at 5 p.m. July 19 at the Greenwald Pavilion on the Aspen Meadows campus. In a session titled "Securing the Homeland in the Post-Post 9/11 Era," Kelly will explain "how he is grappling with the challenge and the Trump administration's plans for meeting it," according to an event brochure.

Other panelists include Thomas Bossert, the assistant to President Trump for Homeland Security and Terrorism. Bossert will discuss with interviewer David Sanger, the chief Washington correspondent for The New York Times, a topic titled "No Room for Error: Advising the President on Homeland Security and Counterterrorism." That session is scheduled at 9 a.m. July 20.

Other panelists include Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Stuart Jones, acting assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern Affairs; Dina Kawar, ambassador of Jordan to the United States; Fareed Yasseen, ambassador of Iraq to the U.S.; Michael Chertoff, former secretary of Homeland Security; Michael Hayden, former director of both the National Security Agency and CIA; Nick Rasmussen, director of the National Counterterrorism Center; Aizaz Chaudhry, ambassador of Pakistan to the U.S.; Hamdullah Mobib, ambassador of Afghanistan to the U.S.; Raymond "Tony" Thomas, commander of U.S. Special Operations; U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, who is the chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security; Rep. Mac Thornberry of Texas, the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee; former National Intelligence director James Clapper; former CIA director John Brennan; and Mike Rogers, director of the National Security Agency, among others.

For the complete agenda, visit aspen securityforum.org/agenda.