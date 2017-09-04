Hiker airlifted to Glenwood Springs after falling 75 feet

A Denver man was airlifted by helicopter on Sunday from Redstone to Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs after falling approximately 75 feet in the Hayes Creek Falls area of Pitkin County, authorities said.

The hiker, Nicholas Ryan Baltuch, 35, was reported to have fallen at approximately 12:35 p.m. Hayes Creek Falls is about 19 miles south of Carbondale off Highway 133.

“United States Forest Service, Carbondale Fire and Ambulance Services and volunteers from Mountain Rescue Aspen worked together to carry out the patient who was then transported by ambulance to the Coke Ovens at Redstone, Colorado,” according to a news release. “The patient was then loaded into a Classic Air helicopter from Glenwood Springs, Colorado and flown to Valley View Hospital also in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.”

All rescuers were out of the filed by 4:30 p.m., the release says.