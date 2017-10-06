High-altitude Colorado toad left unlisted as endangered species

The eastern boreal toad population in the high elevations of Colorado and other Rocky Mountain states may be in decline, but it will not be granted protected status under the national Endangered Species Act.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, operating under the umbrella of the Department of the Interior, announced Thursday its rejection of 25 species from threatened or endangered listing, including the subalpine amphibian. Within the federal agency’s Mountain-Prairie Region, the Great Sand Dunes tiger beetle and Northern Rocky Mountain fisher were under review for protection as well, but were also left unlisted.

Distinguished by its wart-covered skin, the roughly 4-inch adult toad that takes to marshes, streams and glacial ponds requires several widely distributed populations throughout its variety of wet habitats to avoid extinction. But a harmful fungus known as chytrid is threatening the survival of amphibians worldwide, and this subspecies of the western toad in particular.

“The Service anticipates the eastern population will continue to maintain self-sustaining populations across its range for the next 50 years,” stated a Fish and Wildlife Service news release. “Because of these findings, the Service found the eastern population of boreal toad is not warranted for listing under the ESA.”

The decision reverses a positive initial finding made by the agency following a three-month research study in 2012 after a consortium of wildlife advocacy groups led by the Center for Biological Diversity petitioned the listing. A subsequent yearlong analysis found a large percentage of the boreal toad population has moderate-to-high resiliency to the often fatal disease caused by the fungus, and thus “has a very low risk of extinction.”

The petitioners, who also requested a number of other species designations that were denied and are still awaiting verdicts on more, firmly contest the recommendation.

Recommended Stories For You