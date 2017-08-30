Hepatitis A cases increasing in Colorado; 54 so far in 2017

DENVER — Health officials say the number of Hepatitis A cases in Colorado this year is more than double the total for a typical year.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Wednesday the state has recorded 54 cases in 2017, including one death.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy says about 75 percent of the cases have been men, and about half of those are men who have had sex with other men.

Herlihy says the Colorado numbers mirror trends elsewhere, including New York State and Western Europe.

The health department urged anyone at risk of Hepatitis A to get vaccinated. The vaccine is available from doctors and many retail stores.

Hepatitis A can damage the liver.