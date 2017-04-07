Help needed for Fryingpan River Cleanup | AspenTimes.com

The 19th annual Fryingpan River Cleanup is set for 8:30 a.m. April 22, starting with volunteers meeting at Lions Park in downtown Basalt.

Volunteers of all ages can help clean up a 1-mile section of the Fryingpan River or sections of the Roaring Fork River that flow through Basalt.

Breakfast will be served and volunteers will given a clean-up assignment area, trash bags and safety vests. Volunteers are encouraged to dress appropriately with warm layers, gloves, long pants, a hat and sunscreen.

Prizes will be awarded for Best of Trash, Most Toxic, Most Useful, Most Unusual Trash. Additional information can be found at http://www.roaringfork.org/events or by calling 970-927-1290 with questions.