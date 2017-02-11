Have a beer and talk backcountry skiing in Aspen | AspenTimes.com

Seasoned adventurers Neal Beidleman, Art Burrows, Dick Jackson, Chris Davenport and Jordan White will discuss their backcountry skiing experiences at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Highlands Alehouse, located at the base of Aspen Highlands.

The talk, called “Backcountry Skiing: History on Tap,” is the first installment in the “History on Tap” series put on by the Aspen Historical Society.

Admission is $10, which includes a beer. Tickets can be pre-purchased through Tuesday at http://www.aspenhistory.org or by calling 970-925-3721. The day of the event tickets can be purchased at the door (cash only).

The panelists’ backcountry experience is rich. Beidleman is a climbing guide and mountaineer who has summited Mt. Everest; Burrows is a telemark pioneer and product designer who also has captured many of his adventures on film; Jackson is the founder of Aspen Expeditions; Davenport is professional mountaineer and two-time Extreme Skiing World Champion; and White is a photographer who has skied all of Colorado’s fourteeners.