UPDATES: Gutzler fire grows to 850 acres in Eagle County | AspenTimes.com

EAGLE — Firefighters continue to work hard to suppress the Gutzler fire, as terrain and conditions allow. The fire was mapped this morning by a Multi Mission Aircraft infrared flight, which indicated growth yesterday and overnight by 550 acres. The Gutzler fire is now approximately 850 acres total, according to a statement from the Eagle County Sheriff's Office.

Tuesday, crews accomplished three-quarters of suppression line along the southeastern flank of the fire and worked to connect the line to natural barriers, when possible. Crews are hopeful to have it finished by the end of shift today. Firefighters also worked to accomplish containment line around the isolated spotting that occurred on the east flank of the fire yesterday, with good success. Firefighter safety is a top priority, and crews will continue to utilize both indirect and direct suppression tactics and look for opportunities for containment.

One Type 1 helicopter continues to conduct water bucket drops on hot spots, as directed by ground crews. One Type 3 Helicopter is being used for reconnaissance.

The Eagle County Sherriff’s Office and the U.S. Forest Service are partnering on communication efforts moving forward with the Gutzler fire in an effort to amplify messages about fire and smoke.

“Once again, our strong partnership with Eagle County is on display,” said Aaron Mayville, Forest Service district ranger. “Together, we can more effectively share updates, talk about the good work happening at the fire and help the public stay educated and informed.”

Moving forward, information on the Gutzler fire can be obtained from the @UCRFireCenter twitter account and the Eagle County Sherriff’s Office @EagleCountySO twitter account. Information about the Gutzler fire is also available on Inciweb. Residents can also dial 211 to receive updated information on this incident and on resources in their counties.

There are no other evacuations at this time. Be aware that fire vehicles and engines are utilizing roads such as the Trough Road and Sheephorn Creek Road for operations. Smoke is visible from Vail and parts of Eagle County near State Bridge. Smoke is visible from Pumphouse recreation site, the Trough Road, Green Mountain Reservoir area, Silverthorne and Kremmling.

The Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District is issuing a temporary, emergency closure of Forest Road 402 for fire operations. Respect the closure and give firefighters the space they need to accomplish their work. Radium campground and boat put-in also remains temporarily closed due to fire operations.

A temporary flight restriction is in place around the fire to allow air operations to proceed safely. Drones pose a serious risk to firefighting and can cause aircraft to be grounded.

Smoke from wood and wildfire may affect your health. If smoke is present, those who are more vulnerable should take precautions and stay inside, close windows and avoid prolonged outdoor activity. Keep in mind that smoke impacts can change quickly. Contact your health care provider if your condition worsens when you are exposed to smoke.