Grand Junction woman wins $133.2 million from Powerball

GRAND JUNCTION — Grand Junction area resident Judy Finchum says she has played the same five numbers in the Powerball every week, without fail, for the past 30 years.

On Sunday, her persistence won her $133.2 million, making Finchum the biggest jackpot winner in state history. The store where she usually buys Powerball tickets from — Lucky Me Super Store — was awarded $50,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Finchum and her husband, Mac, have decided to get the full payout instead of yearly payments. She will receive $66 million after taxes.

Finchum is planning to retire while her husband is looking to use the money to fix or replace his pickup truck. The family is also considering donating part of the money to victims of recent wildfires and hurricanes.