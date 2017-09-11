Grand Avenue bridge project on schedule in Glenwood Springs

The old Grand Avenue bridge is removed, and our crews are working on building the new bridge. We’ve had crews working 24/7 for the past few weeks, and here is a look at what has been completed so far and construction activities on the horizon.

Deconstruction: Crews removed and recycled all steel girders and the full concrete deck from the old Grand Avenue bridge. The piers along the Colorado 82 corridor were removed, along with bridge barrier. The pier in the middle of the river was carefully removed and the spread footer it rested on was cut down five feet below the bottom of the river. The deconstruction spanned approximately three weeks.

Substructure work: Crews have completed all the substructure work associated with the new bridge, and will continue to build vertically to complete the new structure.

Steel girders complete: Nine steel tub girders were set in spans over the Colorado River and Union Pacific rails. Crews are preparing the girders for the concrete deck pour in mid-October. Once the deck is poured, crews will work on pouring parapets and barrier for the new traffic bridge.

South abutment (Abutment 9): Crews have poured all of the south abutment, and will continue to backfill and form the remainder over the next week. The bridge span south of the steel girders will be cast-in-place concrete, and crews will continue daily concrete pours to complete this work. Scaffolding is in place for access.

Sixth and Laurel roundabout: Crews are completing the southeast corner of the new Sixth and Laurel roundabout. Light signals and poles have been removed and crews are forming the legs of the roundabout in a phased method. The roundabout will separate local traffic and Interstate 70 traffic and create better traffic flow in the north Glenwood Springs area. Access to businesses remains open — a flagger is in the area to assist with wayfinding.

Sixth Street storm drain: Work wraps up on the new storm drain on center lane of Sixth Street. This is part of the larger utility project associated with the bridge project — the final sections of the storm drain work will occur after the bridge opens to traffic.

Brick paver update: A redesign of the wing streets is underway because of field issues with the existing drainage. The team will have a new design in September and will move forward with the installation of the brick pavers that will be the final configuration for the downtown.