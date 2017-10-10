Glenwood Canyon traffic holds set for Tuesday, Wednesday

The Colorado Department of Transportation is planning traffic holds on Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon for Tuesday and Wednesday for rockfall work.

CDOT will have up to 30-minute holds at a time today while helicopters help with work on rockfall fences. The work was canceled Monday, because of weather.

The operations will require motorists be stopped in both directions while the helicopter is in the air. Traffic will then be released until the next flight.

“We attempt to schedule this safety-critical rockfall work when the average daily traffic counts begin to fall off after the busy summer season on the I-70 corridor,” said Nicole Oester, CDOT geohazards project manager. “It’s important to get these repairs done before winter settles in.”

Work is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, weather permitting. The eastbound I-70 stop point is mile point 122.5 (Shoshone). • The westbound I-70 stop point is mile point 131 near Bair Ranch.