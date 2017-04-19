Glen X Career Expo is set for April 26 in Carbondale | AspenTimes.com

Glen X Organization in partnership with Aspen Community Foundation's Cradle to Career Initiative will host the Glen X Career Expo on April 26 at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale. More than 350 high school students from Aspen, Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs are expected to attend.

New this year, the expo will open with "Career Talks" with business leaders presenting a 3- to 5-minute talk on "Why this Career is for Me." Opening the Career Talks will be Mike Kaplan, CEO of the Aspen Skiing Co., followed by professionals in hospitality, culinary, medical, audio visual, marketing, government, trade, music, engineering, computer technology, renewable energy and entrepreneurial businesses.

The Glen X Career Expo founder and President Altai Chuluun believes that every high school student needs more opportunities to learn about viable career options, whether that involves college, trade, certification, career-tech training or internships and apprenticeships. "The mission of the Glen X Career Expo is to build a stronger, more vibrant community by connecting students to resources that will stimulate their awareness of opportunities and enable them to fulfill their career aspirations for a successful future," said Chuluun.

More than 60 valley businesses will be participating in the expo, exposing high school students to a variety of careers and sharing career opportunities and their passions directly with the students. After last year's expo, Roaring Fork High School Assistant Principal Kelsie Goodman said, "Our students were super engaged, a lot of them left with ideas about careers they had never heard of. I think it sparked a lot of fires for kids."

Said Roaring Fork High School student Reed Featherstone, "We are incredibly excited to welcome the Glen X Career Expo that will include and engage all of our students."

Andy Davies, Cradle to Career director of the Aspen Community Foundation, said, "Through the strategy of collective impact we work with multiple stakeholders to strengthen ecosystem for children, birth to career, throughout the Aspen to Parachute region. The Career Expo is part of our Post High School Success continuum of exposure, pathways and persistence by providing students with the opportunity to learn from, and interact with, local leaders from a range of industries."

The Glen X Career Expo will begin with the Career Talks from 10:30-11:40 a.m. in the Roaring Fork High School auditorium, and then students will engage with the businesses in the gymnasium from 11:40 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parents are also invited. For more information on the expo: http://www.glenxcareerexpo.com.