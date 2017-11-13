George Brauchler exits crowded governor’s race, will run for Colorado AG

Republican George Brauchler, once a leading contender for governor, announced Monday he will suspend his campaign and instead enter the race for attorney general.

"My decision to run for office has always been about my commitment to serving Colorado far more than it has been about the title of the elected position," he said in a written statement. "That commitment remains just as strong as we make this important change."

Brauchler called the decision "neither easy or obvious," but the move was expected for days as his pathway to victory in the governor's race began to dwindle when former U.S. Rep. Tom Tancredo, a firebrand and favorite among conservative activists, announced his bid for the state's top job. And when Attorney General Cynthia Coffman jumped into the race, it left a wide open race to replace her.

Brauchler, the18th Judicial District attorney and prosecutor of the Aurora theater shooter, won early support from the party faithful, but his bid for governor suffered a shakeup Nov. 1 with the abrupt departure of his campaign manager.

And with so many Republicans running for their party's nomination in the governor's race — at least eight have already jumped in — his path to victory in that contest seemed to be slimming.

Other Republicans, like Walker Stapleton and Victor Mitchell, already had amassed larger financial war chests. And the addition of Tancredo made it hard to see Brauchler getting the nomination by lining up the overwhelming support of hard-line conservatives.

Recommended Stories For You

For more on this story, go to denverpost.com.