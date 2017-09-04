Fundraiser for family of Carbondale teacher killed in I-70 crash set for Sept. 11

To help support the family of a beloved coworker and Carbondale teacher, the Rifle Domino’s Pizza will be holding a fundraiser for Shaw Lewis on Sept. 11 with 100 percent of the day’s proceeds donated to his family.

Lewis was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 on Aug. 16 while he was stopped by a Colorado state trooper. Trooper Charles Hiller suffered minor injuries in the accident after another driver struck Lewis’ car.

Lewis, 39, who grew up in Basalt, taught at Ross Montessori school in Carbondale, where his two children are students. He lived in Rifle with his wife, Amanda, and worked part-time at Domino’s.

“We believe that he made Ross Montessori better by being part of our community,” Sonya Hemmen, head of Ross Montessori told the Post Independent.

On Monday, Sept. 11, anybody who orders from Rifle Domino’s will directly support the Lewis family.

Lewis had come on in the spring as the restaurant’s closing driver. Everybody just knew him as the lovable “beard guy,” said Rifle Domino’s general manager Matt Davidson. “Everybody just loved him.”

Rifle Domino’s is located at 702 Taughenbaugh Blvd. For more information call 970-625-0505.

A Go Fund Me campaign has been created on Lewis’ behalf, with donations used to set up a college fund for his two children. In 12 days the fund has raised $10,665 of the $20,000 goal. The campaign can be found at gf.me/u/byfk74.

A celebration of life will be held at the Ross Montessori School in Carbondale from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Family members and others will share stories of Lewis and there will be food and live music.