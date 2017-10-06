 Friend of Galena Plaza’s last stand | AspenTimes.com

Friend of Galena Plaza’s last stand

The last day of the Aspen Saturday Market is this Saturday.

"The Friends of Galena Plaza" will be on the sidelines to accept donations for the legal fund to pay for attorney's fees to ask a judge if the deadline to submit signatures for putting the new city office building to a vote was missed. Donations also accepted at Wells Fargo.

Thank you.

Toni Kronberg

Friends of Galena Plaza

