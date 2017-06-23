Former Aspen employee arrested for theft | AspenTimes.com

A former employee of an area temporary worker agency was arrested Thursday and charged with stealing more than $16,000 from the business, according to court documents.

George Wood, 36, of Avon, is facing charges of felony fraud by check and felony theft, according to an affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court.

Wood worked for Mountain Temp Services at the Aspen Business Center from May 2015 to January 2016, when he was authorized to use the business' petty-cash account, the affidavit states.

More than a year after Wood stopped working at the agency — on March 8 — the business' owner noticed fraudulent activity with the account and immediately froze the account and called the bank. The bank later notified him that Wood was responsible for withdrawing the funds on three separate occasions from banks in California, according to the affidavit.

The first two withdrawals of $287.60 and $8,000 were made March 6 from a bank branch in Chula Vista, California, the affidavit states. The third withdrawal of $8,000 was made the next day from a branch in San Ysidro, California, according to the affidavit.

The owner later identified Wood from time-stamped pictures supplied by the bank in California.