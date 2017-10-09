Fletcher wins national education award

Aspen Music Festival and School president and CEO Alan Fletcher has been named the recipient of the Theodore L. Kesselman Award for Arts Education by the New York Youth Symphony. He will be honored at the symphony's 55th annual benefit gala Oct. 24 in New York.

The award was established by the New York Youth Symphony in 1995 to recognize significant dedication by an individual or organization making outstanding contributions in nurturing young people in the arts. It is named in memory of Theodore L. Kesselman, who served as board president of the New York Youth Symphony from 1985 to 1994. Past recipients of the award include Leonard Slatkin, Alan Gilbert, Zarin Mehta, Marta Casals Istomin, Joseph W. Polisi, John Corigliano and Midori.

Before assuming his current position as president and CEO of the AMFS in 2006, Fletcher served as professor of music and head of the School of Music at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. Fletcher also spent 16 years at the New England Conservatory of Music, serving successively as faculty, dean, provost and senior vice president.

In other local arts news:

Sarah Cain commissioned for Elk Camp mural

Los Angeles–based painter Sarah Cain will produce a large-scale, site-responsive installation at the Aspen Skiing Co.'s Elk Camp restaurant on the Snowmass Ski Area, to be unveiled Nov. 24.

Recommended Stories For You

Cain creates playful, abstract installations with a bold use of color, improvisation and a variety of perspectives. Within her lyrical, energetic compositions, she incorporates found objects and recycled materials, transformed using the language of sculpture. The artist became known early in her career for seeking out opportunities to create expansive, temporary site-responsive works in such diverse and unexpected architectural spaces as a Masonic lodge, a parking lot, a hotel and an abandoned shopping mall, among other venues.

Cain's on-mountain artwork at Elk Camp will replace Shinique Smith's "Resonant Tides" and follow murals by Teresita Fernandez and Dave Muller at Elk Camp.

Art Base launches Roaring Fork Valley Art Exchange

The Art Base in Basalt is partnering with the Aspen Sister Cities program to launch a Roaring Fork Valley Art Exchange, an international cultural exchange between artists from the valley and Barioloche, Argentina.

As the hub of the exchange, the Art Base plans to annually receive an artist from Bariloche who will lead an art talk, teach a class and have an option to present a pop-up exhibition.

"It is exciting to promote the Art Base internationally," said Art Base director Genna Moe. "We look forward to an increase in future bilingual programming and the visiting artist program."

Chapel Gallery to host juried show

For just the second time in its 32-year history, the Aspen Chapel Gallery will host a juried art exhibition this month.

The 4 Rivers Biennial Exhibition will open Oct. 18 with a reception for the artists from 5 to 7 p.m. and will run through Nov. 26. Acclaimed artists James Surls and Charmaine Locke juried a total of 71 submissions from artists living in the river basins of the Roaring Fork, Frying Pan, Crystal and Colorado rivers.

"We are honored that James and Charmaine agreed to jury the show, and I am looking forward to seeing the pieces they have chosen," gallery co-director Tom Ward said.

Missy Andersen to play Justice Snow's

In the only scheduled live music performance for the month of October at Justice Snows, the bar will host award-winning blues and soul coalist Missy Andersen on Wednesday (Oct. 11). Andersen was a 2015 Blues Music Award nominee in the Soul Blues Artist Female category. The show begins at 9 p.m.