Father saves daughter who fell into Grottos area of Roaring Fork River

A father saved his 15-year-old daughter who fell into the Roaring Fork River on Saturday afternoon and was under the water for more than 45 seconds, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The incident happened in The Grottos area about 10 miles east of Aspen on the way up Independence Pass. The family was visiting the popular spot, which includes a waterfall and hiking trail, from the Front Range, according to a news release.

Deputy Michael Buglione said the girl fell about 15 feet, hit her head and went under the water. According to the news release, the father got down to the water and pulled her out. That’s when he “discovered she was not breathing and administered CPR,” Buglione said in the release.

After she was revived, the girl was brought up from the river and attended to by family and bystanders, including a nurse, according to Buglione. The teen was carried about half-a-mile to an ambulance and taken to Aspen Valley Hospital.

An update on her condition was unavailable Saturday evening.