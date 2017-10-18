Families, police search for runaway teens from Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A Steamboat Springs family is hoping for the safe return of their 15-year-old daughter, who ran away with her boyfriend.

John Overstreet said his daughter Noel left Steamboat Springs High School at 8 a.m. Monday and has not been heard from since.

Overstreet said she ran away with her boyfriend, 16-year-old Christian “Chris” McAmis.

Police were notified of the incident around noon Monday and have been searching for them.

“Just let us know you’re safe,” Commander Annette Dopplick said. “That’s really the message I’m passing along to friends.”

Police do not believe anything criminal has occurred, and they have no reason to believe the juveniles are in danger.

Overstreet said he has no idea where his daughter and her boyfriend went.

“We were searching until two this morning, and we were searching again this morning,” Overstreet said.

People with information about the missing juveniles are encouraged to contact police at 970-879-4344.

