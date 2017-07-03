FAA: Engine fire on flight from Aspen may have started as with tire | AspenTimes.com

DENVER (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after the engine of a SkyWest Airlines airplane caught fire after landing at Denver International Airport. The flight had originated in Aspen.

A preliminary report to the FAA indicates SkyWest reported a tire fire spread to the engine Sunday after the plane landed.

SkyWest has released a statement saying all 59 passengers, along with the crew, got off the plane safely and the fire was extinguished.

The Bombardier CL600 had been taken out of service while the fire is investigated.