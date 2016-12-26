EXPANDING | AspenTimes.com

WILDERNESS TALLIES

Wilderness Land Trust has acquired 29 properties in Pitkin County and transferred the land to the Forest Service. The efforts have added 27 parcels to the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness, one to the Hunter-Frying Pan Wilderness and one at the Ashcroft town site. Other transactions have been undertaken all over the West. Here are some transactions that stand out for Haughey during his 14 years at the helm.

•The town of Central City placed Little Echo Lake on the market to raise funds to cover its budget shortfall. The 100-acre property “controls” the east side of the James Peak Wilderness via Monument Gulch. A sale to a private party would have risked closing of a trail that process access to the Continental Divide Trail. Wilderness Land Trust bought the property, sold it to the Forest Service and secured public access.

•The owner of two gold mines in California wanted to sell one mine to finance operations at the other. The access road to the mine was a popular trail where Haughey saw everyone from a Boy Scout Troop to a group of nuns in their habits hiking. Wilderness Land Trust learned how to value, buy and sell a gold mine and preserved the 277-acre site.

•In 2011, Haughey and his staff faced a dilemma of how to acquire 2,450 acres near Death Valley. For tax reasons, it was beneficial for the owner to sell the company that held the land among its assets. The trust acquired the Avawatz Salt and Gypsum Co. in one of its more unusual deals.