El Jebel Road work will require closure, detour until July | AspenTimes.com

The construction of a roundabout on El Jebel Road will require a closure from Favre Lane to Gillespie Drive beginning April 27 and lasting through July, the project's public information officer announced Friday.

In addition, Shadowrock Drive will be closed to through traffic, but business access will be maintained.

El Jebel Road traffic will be diverted. Traffic turning off of Highway 82 onto northbound El Jebel Road will be required to turn left onto Favre Lane, connect to Gillespie Drive and get back onto El Jebel Road for access to Missouri Heights, for example.

Southbound traffic on El Jebel Road will turn right onto Gillespie Drive, then Favre Lane before connecting back to El Jebel Road.

Favre Lane is the road by Wendy's. Gillespie is the road that passes the El Jebel fire station and provides access to Blue Lake.

Gravel access will be maintained between El Jebel Road and Shadowrock Lane for emergency vehicles only.

The closure is a major departure from what was announced April 7. At that time, the public information officer said there would be lane shifts and reductions, but there weren't any planned closures at that time.

The roundabout construction is part of a larger $2.47 million project on El Jebel Road. In addition to the roundabout at El Jebel Road and Shadowrock Drive, there will be an extra turn lane constructed on El Jebel Road for traffic turning westbound or downvalley onto Highway 82. A central divider will be constructed between the highway and roundabout on El Jebel Road. That will require right-in and right-out turns only into commercial areas.

"The purpose of this project is to improve traffic flow and rider safety in the project area," the county's statement said.

Construction on the entire project is scheduled to finish by Nov. 1.