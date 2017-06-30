El Jebel Road roundabout opens Saturday | AspenTimes.com

A new roundabout on El Jebel Road will open at 6 a.m. today, and the second phase of the improvement project will commence next week, according to the Eagle County engineering department.

El Jebel Road has been closed from Favre Lane to Gillespie Drive since April for the construction of the roundabout. The next phase of the $2.1 million road project will require partial closure of El Jebel Road between Highway 82 and Favre Lane.

"Starting Wednesday, crews will begin installing storm drainage pipe across El Jebel Road," the engineering department said. "While the lane configuration will maintain two open lanes at El Jebel Road, motorists should expect lane closures and lane shifts through the project area."

Access to businesses in the El Jebel Plaza will remain open, but it may be temporarily shifted to Shadowrock Lane at times.

The project will include a new, dedicated right-turn lane from El Jebel Road onto westbound Highway 82. Construction will continue into November. Normal working hours are from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

"We appreciate the patience of El Jebel businesses, commuters and residents during the construction," said Rob Bercher, vice president of Johnson Construction Inc., the contractor on the project.

The engineering department advised motorists to follow these tips in the roundabout:

• Slow down as you approach the intersection.• Watch for signs and pavement markings.

• Enter the roundabout when there is a big enough gap in traffic.

• Use your turn signal when you exit the roundabout.