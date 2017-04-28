Early voting Saturday in Aspen | AspenTimes.com

Need a little perspective on the candidates? Check out our city council and mayoral candidates bios and how they feel on the hot topics in Aspen.

Registered Aspen voters can cast their ballots in the municipal elections from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at City Hall.

Voters can either drop off their ballots or vote the traditional way at City Council Chambers, which is located in the basement of City Hall at 130 S. Galena St.

Mail ballots are due at City Hall by no later than 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. In-person voting is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. the same day.

Traditional voters must bring their identification to be eligible to cast their ballots.

The mayor's race features two-term incumbent Steve Skadron against challenger Lee Mulcahy.

City Council members Art Daily and Ann Mullins also are up for re-election. They are being contested by Ward Hauenstein, Skippy Mesirow, Sue Tatem and Torre.

As of noon Friday, roughly 1,400 voters had turned in their ballots, said City Clerk Linda Manning.