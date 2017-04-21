Eagle County treasurer reminds property owners that tax payment deadline is nearing | AspenTimes.com

Eagle County Treasurer Teak Simonton is reminding property owners that the deadline for full payment of 2016 property taxes is May 1.

Payments must be made in U.S. funds and issued by a U.S. Bank. Payment options include online, in person and by mail.

Those landowners with property taxes being escrowed by a bank or mortgage company should check with their provider before making a tax payment.

Payments by check should be made payable to Eagle County Treasurer and delivered in person to 500 Broadway in Eagle; or mailed to P.O. Box 479, Eagle, CO 81631. Payments postmarked by May 1 meet the deadline; however, note that only United States Postal Service postmarks are accepted.