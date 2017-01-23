Eagle County says property tax bills will be mailed this week | AspenTimes.com

The tax man is coming.

Eagle County alerted residents Friday that tax statements will be mailed starting today. Anyone who doesn’t receive a notice by the end of the month should contact the Eagle County Treasurer’s Office at 970-328-8860 to verify the mailing address and request another copy.

Property owners whose taxes are escrowed as part of their mortgage should contact their lender to ensure proper payment occurs. Tax statements will be sent to both the property owner and the mortgage holder.

Property owners also have the option of requesting electronic delivery of statements using http://www.enoticesonline.com. Those who have already chosen this option will receive an email notification as soon as the online bill is available.

“Most owners will see an increase in their tax amount due this year, as voters approved several local tax changes in 2016,” said a statement by the county.

Property owners who don’t want to wait can look up their tax bill immediately online at http://www.eaglecounty.us/treasurer under “Property Tax Search-Pay.”

There are several options for paying property taxes. To pay in equal installments, the first half is due on Feb. 28 and the second half on June 15. For those who prefer to pay the amount due in one installment, the deadline is May 1. Postmarks are acceptable for current year taxes.