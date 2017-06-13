DUI driver shrugs off rollover, hitches to bar | AspenTimes.com

A Snowmass Village man who flipped his car Saturday night on Owl Creek Road and then abandoned it and hitched a ride to an Aspen bar was later arrested for drunken driving, according to police.

Ian Currie, 32, told officers he went to the bar to celebrate living through the ordeal, an Aspen police report states.

"Hey, I'm alive," Currie told police, according to the report. "I'm going to enjoy my night."

Police first received a call about a crash on Vrany Curve on Owl Creek Road about 10:40 p.m. Saturday, followed by another call from a man who said he dropped off the driver of the crashed car at Belly Up in Aspen, according to the report.

Two officers who quickly arrived at Belly Up saw Currie walk downstairs to Belly Up and begin telling his friends his car had been stolen. However, because of a mix-up in Currie's description, they did not immediately know it was him, according to the report.

Not long after, the manager at Belly Up "said they found our suspect," the report states, and led officers to Currie, who was standing with a full drink in his hand.

"He asked if we had found his stolen car," according to the police report.

Currie told officers he'd driven to Belly Up, then gotten into a fight at the bar and walked outside to "do a little blaze," or smoke cannabis, and discovered his car was gone, the report states. He said he planned to report the vehicle stolen after the show at Belly Up was over.

"I asked Currie if we could be honest," Officer Dan Davis wrote in his report. "I told him we saw him walk in.

"Currie said, 'Fair enough, fair enough. You got me. I crashed my car.'"

Currie then told officers he "was sober and came to the Belly Up and got drunk," the report states.

"I reminded Currie that we just saw him walk in (to) the bar and he would not have had time to get drunk," Davis wrote in the report. "Currie said he was woozy and hit his head."

The officer also asked Currie why he left the scene of the accident — a Colorado State Patrol spokesman said the car was found on its roof — and he told them a car was right there and the person driving picked him up, the report states.

"He said the people in the car said he was leaving the scene of a crime and he told them it was 'cool,'" according to the police report. "They told him it wasn't cool and he agreed, but by that time Currie said he was in Aspen.

"Currie told me he told himself, '(Forget) it. I was alive.' And he was going to enjoy himself," the report states.

Currie told police he was trying to avoid an elk when he flipped the car, according to the report.

He also was charged with careless driving, having an open marijuana container, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to report an accident, according to court documents.

