Drinks all day | AspenTimes.com

You Say $20, I Say $200

I feel the same way at Food & Wine as I do while riding a horse: Try to nod along and say "mmm, good" and hope they can't smell my fear. If you're wondering why I'm saying "mmm, good" to my horse, it's probably either because they're doing a good job trotting along or because it's the closest thing to an analogy I could come up with after checking off half of the "10,000 bottles!" in three hours. I don't even have a horse.

Needless to say, when I'm shopping for a bottle of wine to accompany my miniature ravioli and cloistered hamburger with basil tomato sauce (Pro tip: Which amazingly can be found at most supermarkets for $1 under the "Chef Boyardee" label), I'm not looking to spend a whole lot of money.

Thankfully, I had wine expert Mark Oldman to advise me at the "You Say $20, I Say $200" seminar Friday, on which I also did not spend a whole lot of money, surprisingly.

"Don't ask for a good value, ask for a good price," Oldman said to the attendees. At least I think he said that; my handwriting was kind of sloppy. "You should feel no shame in requesting a good price." I never feel shame, as a man who owns a plethora of Speedos, but some people furrowed their brows.

First I learned to place my palm over the glass while swirling it to get "double the aroma," according to Oldman. With a sly grin he also told us to sniff our empty glasses upon seating at a restaurant (Pro tip: You're sniffing for detergent residue, I think to make sure your glass is clean) to warn the sommelier that you're a wine pro. Before you try this, learn to pronounce "syrah" (Pro tip: sir-RAW.)

For another bottle to impress your sommelier while fetching, look for "Beaujolais," which is French for "basic red." They try to stump you, though, with labeling them by one of many villages, like Chiroubles, but the onus is on you to Google the rest of those.

"They can't charge $80," Oldman said of wines hard to pronounce (I'm being serious in this part; he did say this.) "Their constraint is our gain."

And your restraint is your loss. Have fun out there. Happy Food & Wine.

– Benjamin Welch