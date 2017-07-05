Denver lands Outdoor Retailer summer and winter trade shows | AspenTimes.com

All the players are saving the official news for a news conference with the governor and mayor on Thursday, but it's clear Denver has landed the coveted Outdoor Retailer trade show.

After nearly 18 months of intensive and harried negotiations, Visit Denver has booked the twice-a-year trade show in the city's Colorado Convention Center and National Western Complex for five years, starting in January 2018, several sources familiar with the deal confirmed this week. It does not include the Interbike trade show, the continent's largest bike gathering, said the sources, who asked not to be named.

Outdoor Retailer trade show owner, the publicly traded Emerald Expositions, is sending its top brass to Denver for Thursday's press conference with Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and Luis Benitez, the head of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office.

No one involved in the negotiations would comment openly on the pending deal, citing the announcement set for Thursday at City Park.

Denver was a leading contender to grab the Outdoor Retailer trade shows, which bring together outdoor gear makers, shop owners and outdoor media in a pair of four-day gatherings that have evolved beyond a business-to-business trade show into bi-annual confabs featuring political discussions, seminars and highlights of emerging trends and issues.

