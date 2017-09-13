Deep Creek Fire containment grows to 79 percent

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The plume of smoke visible west of Steamboat Springs is dwindling as firefighters work to build containment lines at the Deep Creek Fire.

The 4,112-acre fire burning nine miles northeast of Hayden is now 79 percent contained.

Fire managers on Tuesday morning reported there was no additional fire growth on Monday.

There were 194 people working on the fire, and firefighters will be moved to other fires as containment grows.

Firefighters have begun mopping up the edge of the fire perimeter to prevent fire from crossing into unburned areas.

On Tuesday, firefighters were monitoring contained parts of the fire to ensure the edge of the fire was cool.

With an active wildfire season in Routt County, officials are encouraging residents to sign up for emergency alerts at routtcountyalerts.com.

Recommended Stories For You

Fire managers continue to be concerned about winds associated with passing thunderstorms that sometimes produce little moisture.

Local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth, who runs snowalarm.com, said the chances for showers will increase Wednesday afternoon as a storm approaches the northwest. Weissbluth was calling for a better chance of cooler weather and wetting rains Thursday and early Friday.

In addition to the Deep Creek Fire, there are other active fires in the area.

There is a new lightning-caused fire in the Flat Tops Wilderness just below Crater Lake. It was 0.3 acres and not threatening any structures or roads. The fire was being monitored.

Also in the Flat Tops is the 112-acre Himes Peak fire, which has been completely contained.

In North Routt County, there are 38 people working at the Big Red Fire burning in the Routt National Forest.

It has burned 2,931 acres and was burning into the Zirkel Wilderness.

In neighboring Moffat County 10 miles south of Maybell, the Pine Tree Fire has burned 4,732 acres. There are 115 people working at that fire.