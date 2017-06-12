Dead Dog Fire closes U.S. Highway 40, grows to 1,000 acres in Moffat County near Utah border | AspenTimes.com

The Dead Dog Fire has exploded to approximately 1,000 acres as of Monday afternoon, according to Bureau of Land Management spokesperson David Boyd.

Officials closed U.S. Highway 40 between Dinosaur and Skull Creek in western Moffat County near the Utah border shortly after 3 p.m., Boyd said. The fire was within a quarter-mile of the highway at that time.

Officials also ordered an evacuation of Blue Mountain and closed Rio Blanco County Road 1 shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to Boyd.

The fire began on BLM land 10 miles north of Rangely and was reported to be around 40 acres with no containment Sunday evening.

