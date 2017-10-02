In loving memory of Dawn Christine Roberts born September 28, 1967 died August 2017. Christy grew up in Lafayette Louisiana and was a former resident of Glenwood Springs.

She attended Louisiana State University and was a nurse for 20 years. She is survived by her parents Chris and Lamora Roberts, her brother Don Roberts, children Kathryn and Miles, and granddaughter Aaliyah.

Please join us in a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 11 am. to 2 pm at the Gianinetti Spring Creeks Ranch Pavilion in Carbondale. Please bring a desert or side dish to share with all.