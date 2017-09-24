Cris Stanton

Janice, Jim, and Nick Stanton mourn with profound sadness the passing of their beloved son and brother, Cris, on August 28, 2017. Born on December 16, 1992, Cris lived a full and vibrant life. He attended Dalton Elementary School, Eaglebrook School, and Mercersburg Academy. He earned his B.A. degree from Franklin and Marshall College, majoring in Anthropology.

Cris was a music lover, an avid reader, an exceptional skier and squash player, and he was passionate about food. Always traveling, he especially enjoyed trips to music and art festivals with his cherished twin brother, Nick. For the past two years, he lived in Aspen, Colorado with his longtime girlfriend, Sophie, teaching skiing and pursuing his interests in the culinary arts. Warm, caring, with an infectious sense of humor, Cris was treasured by a vast community of friends and family. His laugh was contagious, his spirit irrepressible. He will be missed enormously. In addition to his brother, Nick, his mother, Janice, his father, Jim, and Jim's fiance, Kelli, Cris is survived by his aunt and uncle, Alexandra and Michael Stanton, and their respective spouses, Sam and Nina; by cousins, Isabelle, Alex and Anna, Andre and Roman; and by his grandmother, Judith, and his step-grandmother, Domna. A memorial will be held in the Fall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cris's memory to The Wilderness Society and Save the Children.