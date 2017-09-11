Gun pulled on man sleeping in car at trailhead

Two people tried to break into a car parked Friday at a popular trailhead near Twin Lakes and pulled a gun on a man sleeping inside, an official said Monday.

Pitkin County sheriff's deputies were notified of the incident Friday and searched areas on Independence Pass and camping spots along Lincoln Creek Road but did not find the two people, said Pitkin County Deputy Grant Jahnke.

The incident occurred at the La Plata Peak Trailhead parking lot off Highway 82 on the Aspen side of Twin Lakes. The trailhead itself is located about a quarter of a mile down the dirt road.

Jahnke said the two people attempted to break into the man's car and he confronted them. One of the people pulled a gun on the man as they were leaving the area, he said.

A spokeswoman for the Lake County Sheriff's Office declined Monday to release any information about the incident.

"There will not be a press release today," according to an email from Betty Benson, Lake County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. "It is the sheriff's call when they will be ready to release anything and when."

A notice sent from the Lake County Sheriff's Office to area law enforcement says the two people were driving a Jeep rented Wednesday in Sandy, Utah. The two people spent Wednesday and Thursday in Glenwood Springs, then committed attempted auto theft and felony menacing Friday in Lake County, according to the notice.

The two people were arrested in Lakewood on Saturday, and numerous stolen items were found in their possession, the notice states.

A phone message left for a Lakewood Police Department spokesperson seeking information about the arrests was not returned Monday.

