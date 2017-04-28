Carbondale robbery suspect charged in Las Vegas slaying | AspenTimes.com

Benjamin Weeks, a 19-year-old arrested after a February robbery of a Carbondale convenience store and subsequent manhunt, has been charged with first-degree murder in an earlier Las Vegas case.

Weeks, who is from California, is in custody at the Garfield County Jail, and authorities are working out the details for extradition.

Weeks and his cousin, Nicholas Ameral, were arrested in February after police say they robbed a Carbondale convenience store at gunpoint and, days later, leapt from a Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus and led police on a two-day manhunt in the hills above Basalt. The two were apprehended with exposure-related injuries, having spent a night in the cold.

About a week after the pair's arrest, detectives from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department came to Garfield County to conduct interviews for a homicide investigation, according to a statement from the Carbondale Police Department.

Las Vegas police were investigating a death that occurred Jan. 16.

A woman was found dead in her apartment with gunshot wounds. Going to the apartment to check on the woman after not hearing from her for some time, a relative discovered the woman deceased, according to a Las Vegas police statement.

On April 18, Las Vegas detectives got a warrant for Weeks' arrest, charging him with first-degree murder with no bond.