Craig woman dies in side-by-side ATV rollover in south Routt County

A well-known 58-year-old woman from Craig died Sunday after being ejected from an ATV she was riding northeast of Toponas in the southern part of Routt County.

Routt County Coroner Rob Ryg identified the woman as Julie Nalty, a manager at City Market. He said Nalty died from blunt force trauma to the chest and abdomen.

According to the Routt County Sheriff's Office, Nalty and Craig resident Vicky Hamblin were riding together on a Razor, a side-by-side ATV, at around 3 p.m. Sunday when the vehicle drove too close to the uphill side of a trail, causing the Razor to roll downward off the trail.

The vehicle continued rolling downhill, ejecting both Nalty and Hamblin.

Neither woman was wearing a helmet or seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Nalty died at the scene, and Hamblin was flown to a Denver-area hospital for treatment.

Recommended Stories For You

Search and Rescue member Michael Boatwright said a rope system was used to bring the women up a steep hill.

Hamblin was put on an ATV and driven about a half a mile to the helicopter.

Search and Rescue members did not return to Steamboat until midnight.

"It went very smooth, and we feel for the people involved," Boatwright said. "It was a tragedy."

The Routt County Sheriff's Office is conducting the investigation, which is ongoing.

Other agencies that responded were Colorado State Parks rangers from Stagecoach State Park, Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue, Oak Creek Fire Department, Yampa Fire Department and Classic Air.