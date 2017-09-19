CORE, Aspen Skiing Co. host open house of Skico’s tiny house model

Aspen Skiing Co. and the Community Office for Resource Efficiency are hosting an open house of Skico's latest tiny home Tuesday.

The public is welcome to take a tour of the model at the Buttermilk parking lot between 5 and 7 p.m.

"Experience what the 400-square-foot layout, with room for three residents, feels like," said a notice from the Community Office for Resource Efficiency for the open house. "Everyone — interested employees, prospective tiny-home builders and the curious public — is welcome to attend."

The open house will feature a tour of the model, which includes a 400-square-foot main area with two sleeping lofts. The emphasis will be on the energy-efficiency components and design components that make the houses comfortable and environmentally sustainable.

Skico ordered 34 homes this year from Sprout Tiny Homes of Pueblo. They hold three people each and rent for $450 per person. Skico is moving the housing into the Aspen-Basalt Campground, which it owns.

It bought six homes of a different model and installed them at the campground last year.

Recommended Stories For You

The newer models are larger and have been refined based on advice from Skico's tenants last winter. The units are used solely for seasonal housing.

"While the tiny homes in this project are not available for the general public to rent, participants will be able to tour the unit on display, gathering new ideas and energy-efficiency options to take home with them," said the Community Office for Resource Efficiency. "Information on rebates for home energy improvements will also be available."