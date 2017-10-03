Conundrum trailhead parking lot will close Oct. 9-13

The Conundrum Creek Trailhead parking lot will be closed Oct. 9 through Oct. 13 for a maintenance project, the U.S. Forest Service announced Tuesday.

A crew will place boulders around the parking area to reduce damage to vegetation from vehicles. Cars won't be allowed in the parking area during the maintenance. Also, parking is not allowed along County Road 15B from Castle Creek Road to the trailhead. Despite the access issues, the trail remains open for use.

"If you are looking to hike Conundrum Creek Trail during this maintenance activity we recommend either being dropped off by a friend or family member or finding an alternative trail for this short time," said Shell Grail Braudis, recreation manager for the Aspen-Sopris Ranger District. "We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause, but we are looking forward to making these much needed improvements at the trailhead before winter season."

The ranger district suggested that hikers consider alternative routes, such as Ashcroft, American Lake, Cathedral Lake or a trail in Maroon Creek Valley. Visitors seeking additional information can contact the Sopris Ranger Station at 970-963-2266.