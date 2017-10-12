Colorado veteran claims discrimination by Winter Park Resort

A local Grand County veteran recently filed an official complaint with the Colorado Civil Rights Division against Winter Park Resort alleging the resort discriminated against her by not allowing her service dog to ride up the resort’s chairlifts.

CarrieAnn Grayson, a former U.S. Army captain who spent eight years in the military including participating in the Iraq Invasion in 2003, filed a formal complaint this fall alleging that the resort would not allow her to take her service dog, Guinness, up the chairlifts at the resort and that the accommodation offered to Grayson, that the resort would drive her and Guinness to the top so long as Grayson provided advance notice of their visit, was not a reasonable accommodation.

“I initially contacted Winter Park in June,” Grayson said, “asking if I could take my service dog on the chairlift. They said they don’t allow dogs. I volunteered to come to Winter Park to talk about different options, to talk about how it can work, to talk about different accommodations.”

After a lengthy back-and-forth with other offers, Winter Park Resort eventually offered to take Grayson and Guinness up the mountain in a vehicle, but requiring Grayson to provide advanced notice. According to Grayson, the resort requested at least five days notice. For Grayson, the advance notice requirement, her separation from the general public while traveling up the mountain and her inability to ride the chairlift with Guinness were all unreasonable accommodations.

Winter Park Resort put the entire incident in the context of safety.

Officials from the resort confirmed this week that they were aware of Grayson’s request and added that they do not allow service dogs to ride up chairlifts out of a sense of caution.

Recommended Stories For You