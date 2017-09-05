Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet calls Trump’s DACA decision the ‘height of cruelty’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday began dismantling the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, government program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children.

In Colorado and Garfield County, politicians and other prominent community members have responded to the decision.

U.S. SENATOR MICHAEL BENNET

Sen. Michael Bennet said in a statement, "Today's announcement is a devastating betrayal for the hundreds of thousands of individuals who have used the security of DACA status to receive an education, pursue careers, and safely put down roots in their communities."

Bennet called Trump's decision, "the height of cruelty."

"It's an attempt to score political points by separating families and disrupting schools and workplaces. The President has revealed his priorities and values; in response, bipartisan leaders in business, education, and local government around the country have spoken up in defense of DACA. Congress must work together to find a legislative solution to protect DREAMers."

ROARING FORK SCHOOLS

Roaring Fork Schools superintendent Rob Stein said in a statement that he was "disappointed to learn of the discontinuation of DACA and hope that Congress will act soon in passing the DREAM act or similar legislation.

"We as a school district affirm that our schools remain safe, inclusive, supportive, and positive environments and we will continue to provide a haven for all students and their families. We know that many students and families are struggling with questions, concerns and fears about the national landscape regarding immigration, especially in light of the DACA announcement this morning.

"Our critical mission – and our obligation under the law – is to ensure that our schools be safe spaces where race, ethnicity, religion and immigration status do not create any barriers to a student's education."

Stein said in the statement that the district does not keep records on students' immigration status "as all students are entitled to an education regardless of nation of origin or immigration status."

He did say though that the district has several staff members protected by DACA "who are vital contributors to our schools and community.

"In addition to those directly affected by DACA, I am concerned about the climate of fear that affects everyone in our community."

COLORADO EDUCATION ASSOCIATION

"All students have the right to learn, including the innocent children protected by DACA. The president has made an awful decision to rescind DACA, and it will be a deep wound for every educator who advances opportunity for these children every day as they study in the only land they have ever called home," communications director Mike Wetzel said in a statement. "

Many brilliant educators will be subject to deportation too, and our state will be immeasurably weaker without their professionalism and heartfelt dedication for students. We won’t stand for political games that will rip so many bright, young minds out of Colorado and our country. Our 36,000 members vow to stand up for the rights of our undocumented students and their families in this very dark moment, and we insist Colorado officials at every level do the same."

UNITED FARMWORKERS OF AMERICA

"President Trump has left 800,000 lives in limbo by rescinding Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). We condemn this appalling and counterproductive action," United Farm Workers President Arturo S. Rodriguez said in a statement.

"Donald Trump is scapegoating immigrants who were already vetted by the federal government and who are not a threat to our country. Trump taking DACA away from Dreamers so that he can try to deport them is heartless and immoral.

"Many Dreamers are farm workers who feed this nation or their sons and daughters. They are also doctors, lawyers, researchers, students—all of them supporting America. This is the only home most of them have known.

"Although this decision is a hard blow to the beliefs and values we share as a country, we will continue standing up for and protecting immigrant families. This fight is far from over."

HISPANIC NATIONAL BAR ASSOCIATION

“While only providing temporary relief, DACA was designed to address the decade-long stalemate in Congress on immigration reform and give young Americans who live in this country without proper legal status, through no fault of their own, the opportunity to contribute fully to the only country they call home,” said HNBA National President Torres-Díaz in a statement.

“Now that the Trump Administration has effectively ended the program, the nation and the over 800,000 students, entrepreneurs, public servants and military servicemen and women must now look to Congress to take swift and humane action to close this chapter in our history and provide the stability these individuals need to continue to contribute to every segment in our society. With several legislative proposals in Congress enjoying broad bipartisan support designed to protect these individuals, we encourage Congress to act in a manner that upholds our American tradition of immigration and compassion.”

This article will be updated as more information is made available.