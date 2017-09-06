Colorado River closure in effect due to bridge construction

The Colorado River beneath the Grand Avenue bridge in Glenwood Springs will remain closed to rafting and other recreation activities today, and possibly Thursday, due to the ongoing bridge construction overhead.

According to project officials, a decision will be made later today as to when the river can reopen to commercial and private recreation users.

In the meantime, the boat put-ins at the Grizzly Creek and Shoshone rest areas in Glenwood Canyon will remain closed.