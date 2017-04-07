Colorado native Neil Gorsuch confirmed by Senate to Supreme Court | AspenTimes.com

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Friday confirmed Neil McGill Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court, securing a lifetime appointment for the Colorado judge and a much-needed victory for President Donald Trump, who picked Gorsuch at the start of his tumultuous administration.

The 54-45 vote, overseen by Vice President Mike Pence, fulfills Trump's promise to select a conservative jurist to fill the seat once held by the late Antonin Scalia and it ensures the nine-member court will maintain its rightward bent for the foreseeable future.

"This justice will ensure that the law protects our liberties," said U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, minutes before the vote. "This brilliant, honest, humble man is a judge's judge and he will make a superb justice."

As planned, Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado voted with the Senate GOP majority to confirm Gorsuch while Michael Bennet, his Democratic counterpart, opposed his appointment. Three Senate Democrats backed Gorsuch: Joe Donnelly of Indiana, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

"To Judge Gorsuch and his family — congratulations," said Gardner after the vote. "For the great state of Colorado, it's an honor to have a fourth-generation Coloradan — a man of the West of grit and determination — join the nation's high court."

On Monday, Gorsuch is scheduled to meet with Chief Justice John Roberts at the Supreme Court for a private ceremony where the Colorado native will sworn-in as the country's 101st Associate Justice. Later that day, there'll be a public event at the White House where Gorsuch, 49, will take a judicial oath with Justice Anthony Kennedy.

