Colorado hospitals owed millions in unpaid Medicaid claims

DENVER (AP) — After Colorado launched a new system for reimbursing Medicaid claims in March, hospitals are still owed millions of dollars.

The Denver Post reported that Colorado Hospital Association data released on Wednesday shows five hospitals and five hospital systems were owed nearly $211 million in claims after the first four months of the new system.

Association Vice President Julie Lonborg says the lack of payment is causing rural hospitals to struggle, and hospitals fear they might have to stop treating nonemergency Medicaid patients.

State officials say that the claims from hundreds of providers were rejected because of operator error.

Health Care Policy and Financing Department officials say the system operated by DXC Technology will bring the state into federal compliance and will help it pay claims more accurately.