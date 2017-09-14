Colorado among 10 worldwide finalists for Hyperloop system

DENVER — Colorado is one of 10 worldwide finalists in a private company’s challenge to move passengers at speeds of nearly 700 mph using a pod and tube system.

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One announced the finalists Thursday in a competition that attracted attention from more than 100 countries across six continents. The company is trying to identify the best routes for its new transportation system, which would use pods lifted above a track by magnetic levitation.

The pods would glide at airline speeds because of ultra-low aerodynamic drag in the tube.

State transportation officials say they plan to work with Hyperloop One to study a possible route from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Pueblo.

The company plans to produce three hyperloop systems by 2021.