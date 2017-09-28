Colorado Western College Fair returns to Aspen on Sunday

High school students eyeing higher education are expected to flock to Aspen this weekend for the Colorado Western College Fair, which takes places from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday on the campus of the Aspen School District.

An estimated 240 college admissions representatives will be at the fair. Also offered will be workshops covering ACT and SAT tests, writing college essays, college-bound athletes, finances and other aspects of college.

Parking will not be allowed at the campus or the Aspen Recreation Center.

Free shuttle service will be offered from the Buttermilk parking lot and the Benedict Music Tent on the Aspen Meadows Campus. Shuttles will run every 10 minutes. Buses also will depart from the Rubey Park Transit Center in downtown Aspen three times an hour.

For a full listing of attending colleges, workshops, special parking directions and other information, visit http://www.cwscollegefair.org, email collegeoutreach@aspenk12.net or call 970-925-3760 ext. 1174.