Climber reported missing on Mount Missouri in Collegiate Peaks

BUENA VISTA (AP) — A hiker who climbed a 14,000 foot (4,267 meter) mountain in the Collegiate Peaks on Saturday has been reported missing after failing to return home.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office says an extensive air and ground search on Mount Missouri (14,067 feet) on Sunday failed to turn up any sign of 36-year-old Sheui Pako of Silverthorne. Teams from three search and rescue organizations and Air National Guard and Flight for Life helicopters were among those looking for him.

It’s not clear if the search will resume Monday because of snow. A winter storm advisory is in effect for the area.

