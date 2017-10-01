Climber killed in 50-foot fall in Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK (AP) — Officials say a climber has died after falling 50 feet (15 meters) in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Park officials say 66-year-old Henry Gholz of Fort Collins was killed Saturday when he fell while climbing Batman Pinnacle in the Lumpy Ridge area.

Bystanders performed CPR on Gholz until park rangers arrived. Authorities say rangers made further attempts to revive him, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

His body was recovered Sunday by helicopter.

Park officials are investigating.