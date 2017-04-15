 Clarification | AspenTimes.com

Clarification

In Thursday's story "Bert Myrin email blasts incumbents," Councilwoman Ann Mullins is quoted as saying she supported the appointment of Howie Mallory to Aspen City Council in July 2013. While that is true, ultimately Mullins and the rest of the council voted to appoint Dwayne Romero on July 3, 2013.