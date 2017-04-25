City of Aspen spring cleaning, bike auction events on tap | AspenTimes.com

The city of Aspen has four events coming up in the next month to help residents get rid of accumulated junk and expired prescription drugs, or pick up a town bike for the summer.

The first will occur Saturday when the Aspen Police Department sponsors a "drug take-back day" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents with expired prescription drugs or those that are not needed anymore can be dropped off at the Police Department located in the basement of the Pitkin County Courthouse.

The department will accept tablets, capsules and all other solid medications. It will not accept chemotherapy drugs, injectables, syringes or aerosols. Call 970-920-5400 with questions or to schedule an early drop-off.

If you can't make it to the Police Department Saturday, you can drop off unneeded prescription drugs at the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, located on the first floor of the Pitkin County Courthouse every day of the week during normal working hours.

The city will sponsor electronics recycling for businesses May 12 and for residents May 13.

Businesses can call 303-968-8048 to schedule a pick-up time, and a minimum fee will be charged. Residents can drop off electronics at the Colorado Community Bank parking lot off Mill Street near the Aspen Chamber Resort Association from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents will questions can call Liz at 970-429-1831.

Next up is the city's "Spring Cleanup," which will take place May 15 to 18.

The city will pick up branches and wood 8 feet long or less, metals, trash, tires and leaves in certified compostable bags. Call 970-920-5130 before 6:30 a.m. May 15 to schedule a pickup time. Waste should be placed at the curb for pickup.

The cleanup will not include household garbage, construction debris, batteries, paint, oil, refrigerators, hazardous waste or electronics.

Finally, on May 19, the Police Department will hold its annual bike auction at noon at Galena Plaza outside the Pitkin County Library. The auction features bicycles abandoned around town last summer and over the winter and is often a good opportunity to pick up an inexpensive bike to use around town during the summer.

The bike auction also will feature other things turned into the Police Department during the past year, including skis, snowboards, skateboards and other items. A preview for the items will occur at 11 a.m. before the auction takes place. Call 970-920-5400 with questions about the auction.

