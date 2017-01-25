Cars parked in Aspen core tonight during snow removal efforts will be towed | AspenTimes.com

Residents parked in Aspen’s core take note: If you leave your car parked downtown tonight it won’t be there when you return.

That’s according to an alert sent out Wednesday morning warning that rules forbidding parking in the core between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. will be enforced early Thursday so streets can be plowed and snow removed.

Cars left parked in the 16-block area defined as the downtown core will be towed, with drivers charged $160 to retrieve them.

Thursday morning marks the second time the city’s parking department has towed cars from downtown so far this year because of snowy conditions. The department didn’t tow at all last year thanks to a different snow pattern.