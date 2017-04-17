Ceremony for Julie Roark set for Tuesday | AspenTimes.com

A celebration of the life of Julie Roark will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Aspen School District Theater.

The Roark family will attend a reception for all attendees at Aspen Elementary School after the service. Food and beverages will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to wear a "splash of red" — Julie Roark's favorite color — to the ceremony.

Overflow parking will be available in both the Aspen middle school and high school parking lots.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Aspen Education Foundation due to Julie Roark's love and devotion to the staff and students of the Aspen School District.